Ryder System – Material Handlers

Ryder System, the leading American provider of transportation and supply chain managements is hiring Material Handlers for it’s Jackson Tennessee locations.

All candidates must have a high school diploma or GED. Minimum 1 year, or related warehouse or powered industrial lift experience.

Must be able to read, do basic match, lift 50 pounds, input data in computer system and work overtime as assigned.

Competitive wages and benefits.

For more information or to apply go to: ryderdotjobs.com