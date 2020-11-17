Southern fast food chain turns 60 years old

JACKSON, Tenn.–A well known restaurant chain celebrates its 60th birthday.

Jack’s Family Restaurant was founded in 1960 in Homewood, Alabama. It started as a walk up hamburger stand that sold burgers, fries, sodas, and shakes.

It now has almost 200 locations in four southern states including Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

To celebrate, the chain offered original hamburgers for $1.

The chain is known for continued community involvement and being ‘all about the south.’

The $1 burger event ran from 2 in the afternoon until closing on Tuesday, November 17th.