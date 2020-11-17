Weakley County un-decorates community Christmas tree to give back

DRESDEN, Tenn. — This year, the Weakley County community is un-decorating the Dresden tree for families in need this holiday season.

Several non-profit organizations in Weakley County came together Tuesday evening to decorate the city tree at Dresden’s Farmer’s Market.

Each of the ornaments are numbered to a child and have the child’s wish list on the back.

Those who would like to participate are asked to pick an ornament off of the tree, and bring back the ornament with the gifts by December 5. That will make sure non profits are able to deliver the gifts by Christmas.

President of “Be the Village,” Sandra Taylor, says with the pandemic and everything that has happened this year, getting these children gifts will mean so much.

“Can we not just get together. Let’s try and make this where we can reach as many kids in Weakley County as possible and make sure they have a great Christmas this year,” Taylor said.

All gifts should be unwrapped in a bag with your wish ornament attached.