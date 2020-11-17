Women of Hope host annual ‘Day of Giving Hope’ fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit organization catered to rehabilitating and treating women who struggle with addiction is raising funds to benefit their center.

Women of Hope hosted their annual “Day of Giving Hope” event Tuesday at their restaurant — Hope Cafe and BBQ — on Royal Street in Jackson.

Normally the event is a gala made up of about 500 people, but due to COVID-19, they had to downsize.

Instead, residents were able to come by their restaurant and drop off donations or purchase food to benefit the organization.

“Our goal today is to raise $10,000 and we’re just believing God that we’re going to do that, because we believe that if a woman has money or doesn’t have money that it shouldn’t keep her from getting the treatment that she needs, but we are dependent on supporters to help us help these women,” said Marcie Hendrick, founder and executive director of Hope Recovery Center.

Donations were accepted at Hope Cafe and BBQ until 8 p.m. Tuesday night.