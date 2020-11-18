325,201 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 4,048 deaths, 1,982 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 325,201 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, November 17. In addition, 4,048 people have died and 1,982 are currently hospitalized. Another 279,931 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 23,300 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 299 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 2,510

Bedford County – 2,368

Benton County – 689

Bledsoe County – 1,118

Blount County – 4,727

Bradley County – 4,567

Campbell County – 1,377

Cannon County – 639

Carroll County – 1,512

Carter County — 2,363

Cheatham County – 1,399

Chester County – 923

Claiborne County – 690

Clay County – 497

Cocke County – 1,488

Coffee County – 2,501

Crockett County — 1,084

Cumberland County – 2,254

Davidson County – 39,122

Decatur County – 860

DeKalb County – 1,017

Dickson County – 2,519

Dyer County – 2,921

Fayette County – 2,047

Fentress County – 1,110

Franklin County – 1,793

Gibson County – 2,830

Giles County – 1,300

Grainger County – 837

Greene County – 2,663

Grundy County – 708

Hamblen County – 3,109

Hamilton County – 15,066

Hancock County – 135

Hardeman County — 2,151

Hardin County – 1,644

Hawkins County – 1,696

Haywood County — 1,527

Henderson County — 1,694

Henry County — 1,289

Hickman County – 1,047

Houston County – 554

Humphreys County – 619

Jackson County – 634

Jefferson County – 1,999

Johnson County – 1,346

Knox County – 16,716

Lake County – 1,122

Lauderdale County – 1,909

Lawrence County – 2,364

Lewis County — 681

Lincoln County – 1,322

Loudon County – 2,079

Macon County – 1,671

Madison County – 4,865

Marion County – 1,001

Marshall County – 1,549

Maury County – 5,158

McMinn County – 2,219

McNairy County — 1,351

Meigs County – 431

Monroe County – 1,870

Montgomery County – 5,759

Moore County — 348

Morgan County — 594

Obion County — 2,350

Overton County – 1,440

Perry County – 445

Pickett County — 347

Polk County – 607

Putnam County – 5,505

Rhea County – 1,477

Roane County – 2,084

Robertson County – 3,319

Rutherford County – 15,857

Scott County – 802

Sequatchie County – 470

Sevier County – 4,337

Shelby County – 44,102

Smith County – 1,304

Stewart County — 525

Sullivan County – 5,504

Sumner County – 8,422

Tipton County – 3,204

Trousdale County – 1,877

Unicoi County – 713

Union County — 662

Van Buren County – 301

Warren County – 2,120

Washington County – 5,197

Wayne County – 1,738

Weakley County — 1,985

White County – 1,599

Williamson County – 9,993

Wilson County – 6,476

Out of state – 6,180

Pending – 4,307

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 395

Asian – 2,736

Black or African-American – 48,940

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 215

Other/Multiracial – 32,719

White – 185,622

Pending – 54,574

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 210,073

Hispanic or Latino – 30,270

Pending – 84,858

Gender:

Female – 170,026

Male – 152,742

Pending – 2,433

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.