54 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 5,032 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed a total of 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department has now confirmed a total of 5,032 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

Those new cases range in age from 11-years-old to 81-years-old.

There are currently 21 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 3,029 (60.2%)

38301: 1,430 (28.4%)

38356: 77 (1.5%)

38391: 52 (1%)

38366: 93 (1.9%)

38343: 47 (0.9%)

38313: 117 (2.3%)

38392: 36 (0.7%)

38355: 17 (0.4%)

38362: 55 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 8 (0.2%)

38308: 11 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (.1%)

Unknown: 51 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,332 (26.5%)

White: 2,021 (40.2%)

Asian: 15 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 103 (2.04%)

Other/Multiracial: 91 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 1,470 (29.2%)

Gender:

Female: 2,809 (55.8%)

Male: 2,185 (43.4%)

Unknown: 38 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 4,048 (80.4%)

Not recovered: 227 (4.5%)

Better: 332 (6.6%)

Unknown: 333 (6.7%)

Deaths: 92 (1.8%)

Age: