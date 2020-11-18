54 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 5,032 total

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed a total of 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

Coronavirus

The health department has now confirmed a total of 5,032 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

Those new cases range in age from 11-years-old to 81-years-old.

There are currently 21 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 3,029 (60.2%)
  • 38301: 1,430 (28.4%)
  • 38356: 77 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 52 (1%)
  • 38366: 93 (1.9%)
  • 38343: 47 (0.9%)
  • 38313: 117 (2.3%)
  • 38392: 36 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 17 (0.4%)
  • 38362: 55 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 8 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 11 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 5 (.1%)
  • Unknown: 51 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,332 (26.5%)
  • White: 2,021 (40.2%)
  • Asian: 15 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 103 (2.04%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 91 (1.8%)
  • Unspecified: 1,470 (29.2%)

Gender:

  • Female: 2,809 (55.8%)
  • Male: 2,185 (43.4%)
  • Unknown: 38 (0.8%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 4,048 (80.4%)
  • Not recovered: 227 (4.5%)
  • Better: 332 (6.6%)
  • Unknown: 333 (6.7%)
  • Deaths: 92 (1.8%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 232 (4.6%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 625 (12.4%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 876 (17.4%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 741 (14.7%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 728 (14.5%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 728 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 536 (10.7%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 302 (6%)
  • 80+: 221 (4.4%)
  • Unknown: 43 (0.8%)
