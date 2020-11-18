54 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 5,032 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed a total of 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
The health department has now confirmed a total of 5,032 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
Those new cases range in age from 11-years-old to 81-years-old.
There are currently 21 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 3,029 (60.2%)
- 38301: 1,430 (28.4%)
- 38356: 77 (1.5%)
- 38391: 52 (1%)
- 38366: 93 (1.9%)
- 38343: 47 (0.9%)
- 38313: 117 (2.3%)
- 38392: 36 (0.7%)
- 38355: 17 (0.4%)
- 38362: 55 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 8 (0.2%)
- 38308: 11 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (.1%)
- Unknown: 51 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,332 (26.5%)
- White: 2,021 (40.2%)
- Asian: 15 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 103 (2.04%)
- Other/Multiracial: 91 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 1,470 (29.2%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,809 (55.8%)
- Male: 2,185 (43.4%)
- Unknown: 38 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 4,048 (80.4%)
- Not recovered: 227 (4.5%)
- Better: 332 (6.6%)
- Unknown: 333 (6.7%)
- Deaths: 92 (1.8%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 232 (4.6%)
- 11 – 20 years: 625 (12.4%)
- 21 – 30 years: 876 (17.4%)
- 31 – 40 years: 741 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 728 (14.5%)
- 51 – 60 years: 728 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 536 (10.7%)
- 71 – 80 years: 302 (6%)
- 80+: 221 (4.4%)
- Unknown: 43 (0.8%)