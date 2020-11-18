Jackson Fire Department talks Thanksgiving cooking safety

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson Fire Department talks fire safety ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Fire officials say if you are cooking up a delicious meal this holiday season, you might want to know a few safety tips.

Officials say never to leave food that is cooking unattended, as well as clearing away any items near the stove that may easily catch fire.

Kids should also stay away from the stove, and it’s best to have an escape plan in the event your home does catch fire.

“How to get out and escape, get to safety, you can definitely keep you and your family safe,” said Errick Merriweather, public education officer at JFD.

“A home escape plan that you have already practiced and know how to get out of the home more than one way or out of the room more than one way,” said Latrell Billingsley, public information officer at JFD.

Officials say to make sure to keep a fire extinguisher handy and make sure furniture is not blocking the windows.