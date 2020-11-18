Mugshots : Madison County : 11/17/20 – 11/18/20 November 18, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/9VALENTINE, DAVID Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9DIXON, STEPHEN Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism, criminal trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9GROWE, MICHAEL Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9MILLS, TERRY Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9MONK, DAKOTA Theft under $1,000/theft of motor vehicle, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9MORENO, STEPHANIE Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9PATTERSON, TY Aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9PIRTLE, MAHUMMED Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9REYNOLDS, HELEN Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/17/20 and 7 a.m. on 11/18/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest