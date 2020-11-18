Mugshots : Madison County : 11/17/20 – 11/18/20

1/9 VALENTINE, DAVID Violation of community corrections

2/9 DIXON, STEPHEN Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism, criminal trespassing

3/9 GROWE, MICHAEL Failure to appear

4/9 MILLS, TERRY Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/9 MONK, DAKOTA Theft under $1,000/theft of motor vehicle, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest



6/9 MORENO, STEPHANIE Violation of probation

7/9 PATTERSON, TY Aggravated assault, vandalism

8/9 PIRTLE, MAHUMMED Simple domestic assault

9/9 REYNOLDS, HELEN Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/17/20 and 7 a.m. on 11/18/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.