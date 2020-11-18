Obion Co. native confirmed to U.S. Court of International Trade

Congressman David Kustoff has released a statement following the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of general counsel of the Department of Agriculture.

Obion County native Stephen Vaden has been confirmed to join the U.S. Court of International Trade, which is comprised of nine judges with national jurisdiction over federal matters affecting trade, according to a news release. The release says this court includes agricultural commodities.

Judges on this court serve for life.

Rep. Kustoff’s statement: