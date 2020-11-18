Obion Co. native confirmed to U.S. Court of International Trade
Congressman David Kustoff has released a statement following the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of general counsel of the Department of Agriculture.
Obion County native Stephen Vaden has been confirmed to join the U.S. Court of International Trade, which is comprised of nine judges with national jurisdiction over federal matters affecting trade, according to a news release. The release says this court includes agricultural commodities.
Judges on this court serve for life.
Rep. Kustoff’s statement:
“I applaud the Senate’s confirmation of Stephen Vaden to the U.S. Court of International Trade. As an Obion County native, former General Counsel of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the first Tennessean ever to sit on the Court of International Trade, Stephen Vaden will bring an extensive knowledge on trade, agriculture, and international law to this important body. Stephen Vaden is a terrific addition to this Court,” said Rep. Kustoff. “Stephen is well suited to serve our country with integrity as one of the nine judges appointed to the U.S. Court of International Trade.”