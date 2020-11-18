Sunny And Warmer

Weather Update: Wednesday, November 18 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Another cold start to the morning with temps in the upper 20s to lower 30s. There will be plenty of sunshine again today, however we will start to mount a warming trend. Surface high pressure will move slowly to the east, the flow will swap out of the south through late week. In fact, it will become a bit windy as high pressure remains strong and a new low pressure develops in the Plains. The combination may lead to fire weather conditions as we still won’t have much of a tropical connection here in West Tennessee through Friday.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell