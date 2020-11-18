Warming Trend Well Under Way

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday, November 18th

As forecast, temperatures are peaking in the middle 60s in Jackson and many other parts of West Tennessee this afternoon. A warming trend is well under way now that winds are back out of the south. This should allow for highs near 70°F over the next several afternoons before another cold front comes early next week.

TONIGHT

Clear skies tonight will come with light south winds across West Tennessee. Temperatures will likely drop below 40°F but should be able to stay above freezing. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!



Expect a sunny day tomorrow with highs in the lower 70s during the afternoon. It’ll be a beautiful day but breezy at times with south winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Rain will hold off for a few more days returning early next week. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including what we can expect for the week of Thanksgiving, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

