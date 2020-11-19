3 additional deaths, 87 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three additional deaths due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department says those patients are:

  • a 75-year-old woman, who died Nov. 4
  • a 52-year-old woman, who died Nov. 17
  • a 78-year-old woman, who died Nov. 18

A total of 95 Madison County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.

In addition, the health department confirmed another 87 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Those patients range in age from 2-years-old to 83-years-old.

There are currently 26 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 3,076 (60.1%)
  • 38301: 1,456 (28.4%)
  • 38356: 78 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 54 (1.1%)
  • 38366: 98 (1.9%)
  • 38343: 47 (0.9%)
  • 38313: 117 (2.3%)
  • 38392: 37 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 17 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 54 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 9 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 11 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 5 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 56 (1.1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,345 (26.3%)
  • White: 2,068 (40.4%)
  • Asian: 15 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 105 (2%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 93 (1.8%)
  • Unspecified: 1,493 (29.2%)

Gender:

  • Female: 2,856 (55.8%)
  • Male: 2,217 (43.3%)
  • Unknown: 46 (0.9%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 4,098 (80.1%)
  • Not recovered: 251 (4.9%)
  • Better: 349 (6.8%)
  • Unknown: 326 (6.4%)
  • Deaths: 95 (1.8%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 239 (4.7%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 637 (12.4%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 891 (17.4%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 752 (14.7%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 732 (14.3%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 740 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 549 (10.7%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 306 (6%)
  • 80+: 222 (4.3%)
  • Unknown: 51 (1%)
