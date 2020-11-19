3 additional deaths, 87 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three additional deaths due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department says those patients are:

a 75-year-old woman, who died Nov. 4

a 52-year-old woman, who died Nov. 17

a 78-year-old woman, who died Nov. 18

A total of 95 Madison County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.

In addition, the health department confirmed another 87 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Those patients range in age from 2-years-old to 83-years-old.

There are currently 26 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 3,076 (60.1%)

38301: 1,456 (28.4%)

38356: 78 (1.5%)

38391: 54 (1.1%)

38366: 98 (1.9%)

38343: 47 (0.9%)

38313: 117 (2.3%)

38392: 37 (0.7%)

38355: 17 (0.3%)

38362: 54 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 9 (0.2%)

38308: 11 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

Unknown: 56 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,345 (26.3%)

White: 2,068 (40.4%)

Asian: 15 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 105 (2%)

Other/Multiracial: 93 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 1,493 (29.2%)

Gender:

Female: 2,856 (55.8%)

Male: 2,217 (43.3%)

Unknown: 46 (0.9%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 4,098 (80.1%)

Not recovered: 251 (4.9%)

Better: 349 (6.8%)

Unknown: 326 (6.4%)

Deaths: 95 (1.8%)

Age: