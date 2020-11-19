3 additional deaths, 87 new COVID-19 cases confirmed
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three additional deaths due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department says those patients are:
- a 75-year-old woman, who died Nov. 4
- a 52-year-old woman, who died Nov. 17
- a 78-year-old woman, who died Nov. 18
A total of 95 Madison County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.
In addition, the health department confirmed another 87 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Those patients range in age from 2-years-old to 83-years-old.
There are currently 26 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 3,076 (60.1%)
- 38301: 1,456 (28.4%)
- 38356: 78 (1.5%)
- 38391: 54 (1.1%)
- 38366: 98 (1.9%)
- 38343: 47 (0.9%)
- 38313: 117 (2.3%)
- 38392: 37 (0.7%)
- 38355: 17 (0.3%)
- 38362: 54 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 9 (0.2%)
- 38308: 11 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 56 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,345 (26.3%)
- White: 2,068 (40.4%)
- Asian: 15 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 105 (2%)
- Other/Multiracial: 93 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 1,493 (29.2%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,856 (55.8%)
- Male: 2,217 (43.3%)
- Unknown: 46 (0.9%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 4,098 (80.1%)
- Not recovered: 251 (4.9%)
- Better: 349 (6.8%)
- Unknown: 326 (6.4%)
- Deaths: 95 (1.8%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 239 (4.7%)
- 11 – 20 years: 637 (12.4%)
- 21 – 30 years: 891 (17.4%)
- 31 – 40 years: 752 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 732 (14.3%)
- 51 – 60 years: 740 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 549 (10.7%)
- 71 – 80 years: 306 (6%)
- 80+: 222 (4.3%)
- Unknown: 51 (1%)