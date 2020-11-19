328,088 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 4,128 deaths, 2,003 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 328,088 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, November 19. In addition, 4,128 people have died and 2,003 are currently hospitalized. Another 283,785 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 24,011 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 318 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 2,535

Bedford County – 2,381

Benton County – 718

Bledsoe County – 1,127

Blount County – 4,804

Bradley County – 4,622

Campbell County – 1,383

Cannon County – 653

Carroll County – 1,540

Carter County — 2,427

Cheatham County – 1,421

Chester County – 931

Claiborne County – 698

Clay County – 510

Cocke County – 1,488

Coffee County – 2,518

Crockett County — 1,091

Cumberland County – 2,271

Davidson County – 39,405

Decatur County – 860

DeKalb County – 1,020

Dickson County – 2,528

Dyer County – 2,972

Fayette County – 2,071

Fentress County – 1,114

Franklin County – 1,821

Gibson County – 2,871

Giles County – 1,300

Grainger County – 842

Greene County – 2,693

Grundy County – 714

Hamblen County – 3,131

Hamilton County – 15,246

Hancock County – 138

Hardeman County — 2,168

Hardin County – 1,673

Hawkins County – 1,707

Haywood County — 1,534

Henderson County — 1,728

Henry County — 1,339

Hickman County – 1,060

Houston County – 558

Humphreys County – 621

Jackson County – 639

Jefferson County – 2,033

Johnson County – 1,350

Knox County – 16,817

Lake County – 1,127

Lauderdale County – 1,932

Lawrence County – 2,399

Lewis County — 680

Lincoln County – 1,337

Loudon County – 2,073

Macon County – 1,707

Madison County – 4,922

Marion County – 1,009

Marshall County – 1,561

Maury County – 5,226

McMinn County – 2,249

McNairy County — 1,354

Meigs County – 437

Monroe County – 1,889

Montgomery County – 5,805

Moore County — 352

Morgan County — 600

Obion County — 2,397

Overton County – 1,448

Perry County – 450

Pickett County — 352

Polk County – 612

Putnam County – 5,498

Rhea County – 1,485

Roane County – 2,096

Robertson County – 3,353

Rutherford County – 16,052

Scott County – 843

Sequatchie County – 479

Sevier County – 4,346

Shelby County – 44,374

Smith County – 1,314

Stewart County — 527

Sullivan County – 5,620

Sumner County – 8,529

Tipton County – 3,233

Trousdale County – 1,885

Unicoi County – 719

Union County — 666

Van Buren County – 309

Warren County – 2,140

Washington County – 5,277

Wayne County – 1,749

Weakley County — 2,012

White County – 1,602

Williamson County – 10,055

Wilson County – 6,581

Out of state – 6,256

Pending – 4,099

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 398

Asian – 2,766

Black or African-American – 49,195

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 217

Other/Multiracial – 32,951

White – 187,319

Pending – 55,242

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 211,782

Hispanic or Latino – 30,362

Pending – 85,944

Gender:

Female – 171,622

Male – 154,026

Pending – 2,440

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.