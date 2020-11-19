American Cancer Society’s ‘Better Together’ virtual event

Tenn.–The American Cancer Society in Tennessee hosted a first of its kind gala event Thursday evening.

The virtual event ‘Better Together’ brought together corporate and community leaders along with American Cancer Society supporters from across the state.

Mission stories from Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Knoxville were all featured. There were also performances from Nashville artists Mitchell Tenpenny and Maggie Rose.

The event was hosted by 2018 Miss Tennessee Christine Williams.

“The American Cancer Society is facing unprecedented adversity to accomplishing its mission, that’s why tonight our focus is to tap into the power and promise of the entire volunteer state to raise support for continuing cancer research,” Williams said.

To find more information on the American Cancer Society gala, click here.