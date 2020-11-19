Englewood Baptist Church passes out 1,000 Thanksgiving food boxes

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s the season of giving, and Englewood Baptist Church in Jackson handed out food boxes to the community just in time for Thanksgiving.

Cars lined up in the church parking lot Thursday, receiving boxes of food to feed up to six people.

Englewood Baptist Church missions pastor Robin Popplewell says it’s all to help meet a need in the community.

“When COVID hit back in the spring, one of the needs we started seeing in the community was that people were having trouble paying bills but having extra food,” Popplewell said.

They started by giving out food every week when the pandemic began, but with the overwhelming response, they decided to continue the same mission for the holidays.

“There’s always a lot of need in our community, particularly after the year we’ve had with COVID and all of the challenges that’s created,” senior pastor Adam Dooley said. “We really felt like this will be the need.”

Although they gave out plenty of boxes, there is one thing they want the community to know.

“It’s not about Englewood at all. It’s really about us just sharing the love of Jesus and loving people the way we think Jesus would want us to,” Popplewell said.

Church leaders had 1,000 boxes of food to give away.