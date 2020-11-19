Local nonprofit delivers gift baskets to Jackson teachers

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is saying “thank you” to teachers.

“We’ve had lots of different organizations make donations,” said Kara Reeves, education committee chair for Jackson Equity Project.

They delivered 25 baskets to all 25 schools in Jackson, while teachers are making that final stretch to Christmas break.

“Just saying, ‘Hey we see you. We recognize it’s been hard. Hang in there. And thanks. Thanks for taking care of our students,'” Reeves said.

The act of kindness didn’t go unnoticed by the staff at Arlington Elementary.

“Thank you so much! Oh my gosh this is so generous!” said Aimee Evans, counselor at Arlington.

Evans says this school year hasn’t been easy on the teachers or students, but they’re making it work.

“Some of it is having to adjust to having some kids in person and some kids virtually,” Evans said. “That’s huge because it’s a stressor. They can’t do what they know they need to do to move those kids forward.”

But she says a little “thank you” can go a long way.

“We’ve seen so much community support, so many people pulling together,” Evans said. “It’s important to know that the community knows this has been a tough year for everybody.”

Jackson-Madison County Equity Project is a non-profit and non-partisan organization that advocates for equity and justice for marginalized, disenfranchised, and oppressed people living in our community.