Mugshots : Madison County : 11/18/20 – 11/19/20 November 19, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12JOHNSON, FREDERICK Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12AUSTIN, WILLIAM Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12BRITT, DOUGLAS Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12FULLER, PATRICK Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12GUTOWSKI, BENJAMIN Hold for investigation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12KELLER, CHRISTOPHER Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12LYONS, RICHARD Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of community corrections, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12MARTIN, KELVIN Stalking Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12TERRY, JENNA Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12WALLACE, LARRY Schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, evading arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12WHITESIDE, JORDAN Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12WILLIAMS, JAMIE Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/18/20 and 7 a.m. on 11/19/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest