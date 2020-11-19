Mugshots : Madison County : 11/18/20 – 11/19/20

1/12 JOHNSON, FREDERICK Violation of probation

2/12 AUSTIN, WILLIAM Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/12 BRITT, DOUGLAS Failure to appear

4/12 FULLER, PATRICK Violation of probation

5/12 GUTOWSKI, BENJAMIN Hold for investigation



6/12 KELLER, CHRISTOPHER Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/12 LYONS, RICHARD Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of community corrections, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/12 MARTIN, KELVIN Stalking

9/12 TERRY, JENNA Violation of community corrections

10/12 WALLACE, LARRY Schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, evading arrest, reckless driving



11/12 WHITESIDE, JORDAN Vandalism

12/12 WILLIAMS, JAMIE Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/18/20 and 7 a.m. on 11/19/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.