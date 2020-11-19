Rain Chances Increasing for Sunday

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Thursday, November 19th

This afternoon, temperatures in West Tennessee reached the lower 70s across some areas! Warm weather is expected continue for another few days before a cold front comes in on Sunday. That will bring light rain but a second cold front coming Tuesday night could bring heavier showers, thunderstorms, and even a risk for severe weather.

TONIGHT

Clear skies will continue tonight with light winds from the south. Those breezes will likely keep the temperatures to the upper 40s at the coolest point of the night – about 10°F above average. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!



Gusts won’t be as strong tomorrow but we’ll still have southwest winds make it feel warm for mid-November. Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm through the weekend, but rain showers are looking increasingly likely for Sunday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including when those rain showers will arrive, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

