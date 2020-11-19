Union University holds annual Christmas concert
JACKSON, Tenn.–One university rings in the holiday season with a little music.
Union University’s Department of Music presented its annual Christmas concert Thursday evening, featuring the orchestra and choir.
This year’s theme was ‘A Thankful Christmas At Union.’
Union music department chair John Kinchen said the concert was scheduled before Thanksgiving because of the uncertainties the community is navigating.
The concert featured many Christmas classics and the story of Jesus.