38 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 5,157 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

A total of 5,157 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Those new cases range in age from 4-years-old to 83-years-old.

The health department says 22 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 3,103 (60.2%)

38301: 1,465 (28.4%)

38356: 78 (1.5%)

38391: 54 (1%)

38366: 99 (1.9%)

38343: 47 (0.9%)

38313: 118 (2.3%)

38392: 37 (0.7%)

38355: 18 (0.4%)

38362: 54 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 9 (0.2%)

38308: 11 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

Unknown: 55 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,354 (26.2%)

White: 2,083 (40.4%)

Asian: 16 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 107 (2.1%)

Other/Multiracial: 92 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 1,505 (29.2%)

Gender:

Female: 2,877 (55.8%)

Male: 2,236 (43.4%)

Unknown: 44 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 4,138 (80.2%)

Not recovered: 258 (5%)

Better: 355 (6.9%)

Unknown: 311 (6%)

Deaths: 95 (1.9%)

Age: