38 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 5,157 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

A total of 5,157 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Those new cases range in age from 4-years-old to 83-years-old.

The health department says 22 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 3,103 (60.2%)
  • 38301: 1,465 (28.4%)
  • 38356: 78 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 54 (1%)
  • 38366: 99 (1.9%)
  • 38343: 47 (0.9%)
  • 38313: 118 (2.3%)
  • 38392: 37 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 18 (0.4%)
  • 38362: 54 (1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 9 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 11 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 5 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 55 (1.1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,354 (26.2%)
  • White: 2,083 (40.4%)
  • Asian: 16 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 107 (2.1%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 92 (1.8%)
  • Unspecified: 1,505 (29.2%)

Gender:

  • Female: 2,877 (55.8%)
  • Male: 2,236 (43.4%)
  • Unknown: 44 (0.8%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 4,138 (80.2%)
  • Not recovered: 258 (5%)
  • Better: 355 (6.9%)
  • Unknown: 311 (6%)
  • Deaths: 95 (1.9%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 240 (4.7%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 642 (12.4%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 898 (17.4%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 756 (14.7%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 734 (14.2%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 748 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 558 (10.8%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 307 (6%)
  • 80+: 223 (4.3%)
  • Unknown: 51 (1%)
