38 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 5,157 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
A total of 5,157 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Those new cases range in age from 4-years-old to 83-years-old.
The health department says 22 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 3,103 (60.2%)
- 38301: 1,465 (28.4%)
- 38356: 78 (1.5%)
- 38391: 54 (1%)
- 38366: 99 (1.9%)
- 38343: 47 (0.9%)
- 38313: 118 (2.3%)
- 38392: 37 (0.7%)
- 38355: 18 (0.4%)
- 38362: 54 (1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 9 (0.2%)
- 38308: 11 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 55 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,354 (26.2%)
- White: 2,083 (40.4%)
- Asian: 16 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 107 (2.1%)
- Other/Multiracial: 92 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 1,505 (29.2%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,877 (55.8%)
- Male: 2,236 (43.4%)
- Unknown: 44 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 4,138 (80.2%)
- Not recovered: 258 (5%)
- Better: 355 (6.9%)
- Unknown: 311 (6%)
- Deaths: 95 (1.9%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 240 (4.7%)
- 11 – 20 years: 642 (12.4%)
- 21 – 30 years: 898 (17.4%)
- 31 – 40 years: 756 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 734 (14.2%)
- 51 – 60 years: 748 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 558 (10.8%)
- 71 – 80 years: 307 (6%)
- 80+: 223 (4.3%)
- Unknown: 51 (1%)