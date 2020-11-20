FHU, UTM to hold graduation ceremonies on Saturday

HENDERSON, Tenn. — On Saturday, hundreds of college students across West Tennessee will finally get to walk across the stage and receive their college degree.

“We’re excited to be able to celebrate with them and their families,” said Charles Viers Jr., provost and Vice President of Academics at Freed-Hardeman University.

FHU will have a ceremony for the 180 students who graduated in May this weekend, meaning there will be about 300 students walking across the stage tomorrow.

That number is double what FHU is used to.

“It’s been a long time coming, and we’ve hated that it’s taken this long, but we are excited to be able to share that with them on Saturday,” Viers said.

To accommodate both graduating classes, FHU will have two graduations. The first will be at 10 a.m. and the second at 2 p.m.

“We got really good practice for this with our own student body during the semester,” said Shannon Sewell, the director of facilities at FHU.

Sewell is helping to coordinate the event.

“We did two chapel services each day: one at 10:30 a.m. and the other at 11:20 a.m. We disinfected the auditorium in between sessions. We’ll do the same thing between graduation ceremonies,” Sewell said.

They’re also limiting seating and will be spacing out families. These students, who have been through a lot this year, have something to celebrate.

“Our students and those graduating have just been spectacular in terms of being able to help us, as a university, navigate something that was completely thrown at us as a curveball,” Viers said.

“We’re going to make sure they’re comfortable and safe. We also want to celebrate with them. They’ve put in so much work, and we want to celebrate this day all together,” Sewell said.

The University of Tennessee Martin will also hold three commencement ceremonies on Saturday, with programs at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Those programs will be live streamed for family members who are unable to attend.

To watch their graduations, click here for the University of Tennessee at Martin Facebook page or here for their YouTube page.