Henry Co. mask mandate extended to Nov. 28

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The mask mandate in Henry County has been extended to Saturday, Nov. 28.

A news release from the Office of Emergency Management and Safety in Henry County announced the extension on Friday.

The release says the original order was set to expire at midnight.

Free COVID-19 testing is available from the Henry County Health Department from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. You must make an appointment to be tested.

Residents are encouraged to continue wearing a masks when in public spaces, stay 6-feet apart, disinfect frequently touched areas and wash hands regularly.