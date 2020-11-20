Local sheriff’s department warns residents about phone scam

Henderson County, Tenn. — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about a scam call.

Scam alert!!!! Someone is calling people acting as a Henderson County deputy and saying they have a failure to appear… Posted by Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Tennessee on Friday, November 20, 2020

A Facebook post by the department says the caller is spoofing its number and posing as a deputy.

The post says the caller will then claim that there is an active warrant for failure to appear. The sheriff’s office says they then ask the victim to put money on a card.

The sheriff’s office says it is working to find where the calls are coming from.

Anyone with information should call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department at (731) 968-7777.