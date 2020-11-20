Local stores prepare for holiday shopping

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several small businesses are preparing for upcoming holiday shopping.

“Right now is the time to support your local businesses, wherever you live,” said LD2 Market Shoppes Owner Leah Daniel.

Small business owners agree, they need the community’s support during the COVID-19 pandemic to help keep them going.

“Some weeks are harder than others, and I think that with the numbers back on the rise, people are just scared,” Daniel said.

“We’ve certainly seen a dip in sales the past week or so, but from my understanding, everyone is experiencing that,” said Third Eye Curiosities Owner Hunter Cross.

“Small businesses have really been affected by COVID, and our traffic has been affected by COVID,” said Beyond Vogue Owner Calista Joyce.

Several small business owners around Jackson say they’re doing everything they can to get ready for the upcoming Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shopping holidays.

Owners at Beyond Vogue, LD2 Market Shoppes and Third Eye Curiosities say they’ll have deals for both days, and they’re taking all of the extra precautions to keep shoppers safe.

“Everything is going to be cleaned. We’re going to make sure everybody is safe, and we’re just going to have a fun day,” said Joe North, the Co-Owner of Third Eye Curiosities.

You’re asked to wear a mask, social distance and sanitize your hands. Owners say they’re also sanitizing often in their stores.

“My husband is in the high risk group, so I’ve been doing precautions long before they were mandated,” Joyce said.

Small business owners emphasized the need to shop small this holiday season.