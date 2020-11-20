Mugshots : Madison County : 11/19/20 – 11/20/20 November 20, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/14James Grimes Driving under the influence, open container law, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Alonzo Clark Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Antwan Herron Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Brianna Floyd Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Charles White Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Clinton Sullivan Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Cody Gray Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Dontarrius Hurt Schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Justin Rainey Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Lawrence Bills Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Mickey Transou Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Quindarious Nathan Prohibited weapons Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Torijon Coplin Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Zyrone Reed Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/19/20 and 7 a.m. on 11/20/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest