Mugshots : Madison County : 11/19/20 – 11/20/20

1/14 James Grimes Driving under the influence, open container law, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident

2/14 Alonzo Clark Simple domestic assault

3/14 Antwan Herron Failure to comply

4/14 Brianna Floyd Disorderly conduct

5/14 Charles White Disorderly conduct



6/14 Clinton Sullivan Failure to appear

7/14 Cody Gray Driving under the influence

8/14 Dontarrius Hurt Schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

9/14 Justin Rainey Aggravated domestic assault

10/14 Lawrence Bills Failure to appear



11/14 Mickey Transou Violation of community corrections

12/14 Quindarious Nathan Prohibited weapons

13/14 Torijon Coplin Violation of probation

14/14 Zyrone Reed Trespassing





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/19/20 and 7 a.m. on 11/20/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.