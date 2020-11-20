Multiple agencies respond to Crockett Co. house fire

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Several agencies responded to a house fire in Crockett County.

Chief Charlie Burleson with the Gadsden Fire Department says they were paged out around 6 p.m. Friday to a house on Salem Church Road.

Alamo and Friendship Fire Departments also assisted.

Officials were concerned with the house close to it catching on fire, but they were able to prevent it.

No one was injured in the house fire. There’s no word yet on the cause.