Tips for having a virtual holiday gathering

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending you stay home this holiday.

Instead, video chat with your family and friends for the holiday. Here are five ways you can be with them virtually:

Google Hangouts is an app many people download on their phones to video chat, which can hold up to 150 people and is free to use.

Facebook Portal can be used on your phone or computer and the chat will last for hours.

Facebook Messenger, a quick way to call anyone you want by downloading the app.

Amazon Alexa is an easy device to video chat also. All you have to do is ask Alexa to chat with anyone you want and it hooks you up to your phone or tablet in minutes.

If you don’t have a way to video chat on your phone, you can chat through the platform of Zoom.

What you want to do is create an account and you can join the meeting with your family. It only takes seconds to connect and your family can be with you.