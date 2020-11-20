USJ appoints U of M alumnus as Chief Financial Officer

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University School of Jackson has appointed Randy Olswing as Chief Financial Officer.

A news release from USJ says Olswing, a University of Memphis alumnus, was Assistant Head for Operations/Chief Financial Officer at Hutchison School in Memphis for 20 years.

The release says he has also served in roles at the University of Memphis and University of Tennessee.

The Olswing family is planning to move to Jackson in order to be conveniently located between Memphis and Nashville, where members of their family live.