West Tennessee Healthcare officials discuss vaccine, hospital renovations

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare professionals met virtually on Friday to discuss renovations to a local hospital, as well as COVID-19 vaccination planning.

West Tennessee Healthcare’s Board of Trustees discussed plans for releasing the COVID-19 vaccination once it’s made available.

Tennessee is one of the states expected to receive the vaccine first.

Amy Garner with West Tennessee Healthcare says the vaccine will be administered in phases based on risk of infection. First responders and healthcare workers will be the priority if they want to receive the vaccine in the first phase of distribution.

“We are working with the local health department and also with the state Department of Health in planning for how that vaccine will be distributed,” Garner said.

Garner says they will continue to update the public as more information on the vaccine becomes available.

“We will be working closely to make sure when the vaccine is available for the public, that we are able to get that out to people who are interested in getting the vaccine,” Garner said.

For the Pfizer vaccine, part of the plan includes a two-step vaccination process, with doses given 21 days apart. Currently, the target date for releasing that vaccine is mid-December to January.

The Board of Trustees also discussed a $12.8 million renovation project to the north hospital.

“Renovate that campus so that we can have all of our short stay orthopedic procedures and elective total hip and knee replacement procedures out there at that facility, renovating the lobby and the cafeteria area for patients and family. So that is a big project,” Garner said.

West Tennessee Healthcare also approved the sale of a property at 2017 South College Street in Trenton for $2.9 million.