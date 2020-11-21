335,887 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 4,211 deaths, 2,060 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 335,887 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, November 21. In addition, 4,211 people have died and are 2,060 currently hospitalized. Another 291,819 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 25,148 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 331 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 2,650

Bedford County – 2,458

Benton County – 727

Bledsoe County – 1,135

Blount County – 4,963

Bradley County – 4,712

Campbell County – 1,421

Cannon County – 678

Carroll County – 1,590

Carter County — 2,474

Cheatham County – 1,450

Chester County – 969

Claiborne County – 734

Clay County – 520

Cocke County – 1,512

Coffee County – 2,582

Crockett County — 1,101

Cumberland County – 2,365

Davidson County – 40,119

Decatur County – 897

DeKalb County – 1,072

Dickson County – 2,628

Dyer County – 3,036

Fayette County – 2,105

Fentress County – 1,151

Franklin County – 1,874

Gibson County – 2,919

Giles County – 1,328

Grainger County – 877

Greene County – 2,741

Grundy County – 727

Hamblen County – 3,214

Hamilton County – 15,557

Hancock County – 140

Hardeman County — 2,183

Hardin County – 1,695

Hawkins County – 1,749

Haywood County — 1,576

Henderson County — 1,758

Henry County — 1,384

Hickman County – 1,089

Houston County – 564

Humphreys County – 631

Jackson County – 652

Jefferson County – 2,086

Johnson County – 1,356

Knox County – 17,242

Lake County – 1,137

Lauderdale County – 1,967

Lawrence County – 2,457

Lewis County — 697

Lincoln County – 1,420

Loudon County – 2,125

Macon County – 1,740

Madison County – 4,974

Marion County – 1,022

Marshall County – 1,600

Maury County – 5,373

McMinn County – 2,294

McNairy County — 1,364

Meigs County – 455

Monroe County – 1,951

Montgomery County – 6,044

Moore County — 361

Morgan County — 639

Obion County — 2,466

Overton County – 1,487

Perry County – 456

Pickett County — 362

Polk County – 619

Putnam County – 5,647

Rhea County – 1,525

Roane County – 2,149

Robertson County – 3,467

Rutherford County – 16,458

Scott County – 911

Sequatchie County – 487

Sevier County – 4,495

Shelby County – 45,045

Smith County – 1,362

Stewart County — 539

Sullivan County – 5,855

Sumner County – 8,833

Tipton County – 3,367

Trousdale County – 1,888

Unicoi County – 754

Union County — 673

Van Buren County – 336

Warren County – 2,229

Washington County – 5,415

Wayne County – 1,785

Weakley County — 2,040

White County – 1,647

Williamson County – 10,323

Wilson County – 6,794

Out of state – 6,470

Pending – 3,992

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 406

Asian – 2,822

Black or African-American – 49,938

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 221

Other/Multiracial – 33,659

White – 191,878

Pending – 56,963

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 215,532

Hispanic or Latino – 30,718

Pending – 89,637

Gender:

Female – 175,879

Male – 157,493

Pending – 2,515

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.