81 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 5,238 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 81 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
A total of 5,238 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Those new cases range in age from 2-years-old to 96-years-old.
The health department says 24 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 3,144 (60%)
- 38301: 1,492 (28.5%)
- 38356: 80 (1.5%)
- 38391: 55 (1.1%)
- 38366: 101 (1.9%)
- 38343: 49 (0.9%)
- 38313: 118 (2.3%)
- 38392: 38 (0.7%)
- 38355: 18 (0.3%)
- 38362: 57 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 9 (0.2%)
- 38308: 12 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 56 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,361 (26%)
- White: 2,105 (40.2%)
- Asian: 16 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 108 (2%)
- Other/Multiracial: 93 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 1,555 (29.7%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,924 (55.8%)
- Male: 2,269 (43.3%)
- Unknown: 45 (0.9%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 4,189 (80%)
- Not recovered: 258 (4.9%)
- Better: 343 (6.6%)
- Unknown: 353 (6.7%)
- Deaths: 95 (1.8%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 248 (4.7%)
- 11 – 20 years: 655 (12.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 906 (17.3%)
- 31 – 40 years: 765 (14.6%)
- 41 – 50 years: 748 (14.3%)
- 51 – 60 years: 762 (14.6%)
- 61 – 70 years: 567 (10.8%)
- 71 – 80 years: 309 (5.9%)
- 80+: 226 (4.3%)
- Unknown: 52 (1%)