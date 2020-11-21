81 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 5,238 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 81 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

A total of 5,238 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Those new cases range in age from 2-years-old to 96-years-old.

The health department says 24 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 3,144 (60%)

38301: 1,492 (28.5%)

38356: 80 (1.5%)

38391: 55 (1.1%)

38366: 101 (1.9%)

38343: 49 (0.9%)

38313: 118 (2.3%)

38392: 38 (0.7%)

38355: 18 (0.3%)

38362: 57 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 9 (0.2%)

38308: 12 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

Unknown: 56 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,361 (26%)

White: 2,105 (40.2%)

Asian: 16 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 108 (2%)

Other/Multiracial: 93 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 1,555 (29.7%)

Gender:

Female: 2,924 (55.8%)

Male: 2,269 (43.3%)

Unknown: 45 (0.9%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 4,189 (80%)

Not recovered: 258 (4.9%)

Better: 343 (6.6%)

Unknown: 353 (6.7%)

Deaths: 95 (1.8%)

Age: