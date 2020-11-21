“Choose and Cut” Christmas tree sale opens at Falcon Ridge Farm

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. – At Falcon Ridge Farms, there are over 4,000 Christmas trees families can come to pick out and cut to put in their home.

It’s the 7th season for the “choose and cut” Christmas tree sale where families get to enjoy a tractor wagon ride around the farm to find their tree.

“It’s our favorite time of the year. Everybody is always in a good mood and wanting to get their Christmas tree. Everybody is happy and having fun so we love it,” said Bart Gilmer, who is the owner of Falcon Ridge Farms.

New trees are planted each year to ensure that there are enough to harvest year after year. The trees can take up to five years to grow. Falcon Ridge Farms is making sure to keep each tree as healthy as possible.

“We got a really good crop of trees this time. [We’ve] got a lot of 7 to 12 foot trees and it’s probably the best crop of trees we’ve ever had, really pretty healthy trees” said Gilmer.

Gilmer says many families have made it a tradition to come choose and cut their tree. The farm is making sure to give them all they need to make this experience special.

“[We] give you the tools to cut your own tree. If not, we’ll cut it for you and bring it back. We shake them and bell them. We will help you get it loaded. We do everything but put them up and decorate them,” said Gilmer.