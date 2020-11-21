FHU hosts spring graduation after being delayed

JACKSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University celebrated its spring Class of 2020 with a graduation ceremony.

The Spring 2020 Commencement was cancelled and had to be rescheduled twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FHU finally held its commencement ceremony for students in the Loyd Auditorium on Saturday.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke to one of the graduates, Mr. FHU Kenneth Moore. He says the ceremony was well worth the wait.

“I woke up this morning kind of feeling like, ‘Is it something I really want to wake up and do? I’m tired!'” Moore said. “We just got through another semester, but just getting here and seeing everyone, it just made it feel right and I would do this all over again. I’m so happy we got to do this today.”

Graduates say the ceremony was set for May, but had to be rescheduled twice.

FHU faculty says they are grateful they could finally recognize the students who worked hard to earn their degree.