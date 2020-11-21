Local businesses hold Christmas at the Walk pop up

JACKSON, Tenn. — An outdoor way to Christmas shop was held in downtown Jackson Saturday.

Jackson Walk businesses gathered to throw a Christmas at the Walk pop up.

“I have a shop here in the Walk. My shop is Garner Blue Shop and Studio, and we just wanted to organize this because there’s been so many markets and things getting cancelled this time of year. And so we were, like, we could do something that would be outdoors, feel safe, and bring some more vendors here to bring more people to shop here at the walk,” said vendor Lisa Garner.

“The weather is beautiful. I mean we never know loading into the holiday mart if we’re going to have rain, sleet or snow, but today we have beautiful weather so we encourage everyone to come down and shop with some local small businesses,” vendor Kent Freeman said.

It was a Christmas shopping extravaganza, including artisan and boutique vendors.

“We do custom wood signs, usually family name signs and then we also host sign painting parties where we come to you. We also do wedding signs in both wood and acrylic,” vendor Colene Trent said.

The vendors all agreed that having this pop up shop created a safe environment outdoors with social distancing, rather than shopping in a busy mall during the holidays.

“Personally, I would. I mean, you know, I think some of the smaller boutiques and then outdoor events, that’s where I’ve been going,” Garner said.

Shoppers say what appeals to them about Christmas at the Walk is the convenience of having so many shops in one spot. It makes it easy to get all your Christmas shopping done early.

This was a one day event, but local businesses downtown say they are planning to do more Christmas themed events leading up to the holidays.