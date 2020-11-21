Local organization holds Toys for Tots fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Marine Corp League held its fifth annual Toys for Tots fundraiser.

The event was held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1848 on North Highland Avenue.

The organization says its mission is to spread Christmas joy to local households following a difficult year caused by the pandemic.

Many came by to drop off toys that will be given to needy children. Toys could be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

If you missed Saturday’s toy drive, the Marine Corp League will be hosting another event on December 12 at the north Jackson Walmart.