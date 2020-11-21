Pet of the Week: Trixie
It is time for this week’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by Saving the Animals Together.
This week’s forever friend is Trixie. She is approximately 1-year-old, 45 pounds and a Shephard mix.
She is spayed, hook worm negative, micro-chipped, and up to date on vaccinations.
This bundle of sweetness would love to have a home for the holidays.
She is kennel, house and leash trained. Trixie also gets along well with other dogs in her foster home.
She is looking for a family or person that can take her on her next adventure.
She has so much love to give and cannot wait to meet you! A fenced yard is required for adoption.
For more information on Trixie or other dogs up for adoption, head to Saving the Animals Together website or call (731) 313-7828.