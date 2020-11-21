Pet of the Week: Trixie

It is time for this week’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by Saving the Animals Together.

This week’s forever friend is Trixie. She is approximately 1-year-old, 45 pounds and a Shephard mix.

She is spayed, hook worm negative, micro-chipped, and up to date on vaccinations.

This bundle of sweetness would love to have a home for the holidays.

She is kennel, house and leash trained. Trixie also gets along well with other dogs in her foster home.

She is looking for a family or person that can take her on her next adventure.

She has so much love to give and cannot wait to meet you! A fenced yard is required for adoption.

For more information on Trixie or other dogs up for adoption, head to Saving the Animals Together website or call (731) 313-7828.