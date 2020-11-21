Windy And Rainy Weather Soon

Weather Update – 7:25 a.m. – Saturday, November 21st

More of the same today with clouds becoming a little more common in the afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will become more likely overnight into Sunday morning. After several dry days we could stack up around an inch of rain with isolated higher amounts in localized areas by Wednesday morning.

TODAY

Partly to mostly cloudy skies for today with highs around 70 degrees. Rain becoming likely tonight, mainly after 3 am, with an overnight low of 52. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are! It will likely come in handy on Sunday and throughout next week.



It will be windy at times on Sunday with most of the rain in the morning hours. Winds could gust up to 35 mph at times. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the potential for strong thunderstorms Tuesday night into , and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com