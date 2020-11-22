1 additional death, 65 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. —The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed one additional death due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department says that patient is an 85-year-old woman, who died Nov. 20.
A total of 96 Madison County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.
In addition, the health department confirmed another 65 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Those new cases range in age from 4-months-old to 90-years-old.
A total of 5,303 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
The health department says 22 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 3,186 (60.1%)
- 38301: 1,509 (28.5%)
- 38356: 81 (1.5%)
- 38391: 56 (1.1%)
- 38366: 103 (1.9%)
- 38343: 49 (0.9%)
- 38313: 118 (2.2%)
- 38392: 38 (0.7%)
- 38355: 17 (0.3%)
- 38362: 57 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 9 (0.2%)
- 38308: 12 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 59 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,387 (26.2%)
- White: 2,135 (40.3%)
- Asian: 17 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 115 (2.2%)
- Other/Multiracial: 93 (1.7%)
- Unspecified: 1,556 (29.3%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,956 (55.7%)
- Male: 2,302 (43.4%)
- Unknown: 45 (0.9%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 4,198 (79.2%)
- Not recovered: 287 (5.4%)
- Better: 366 (6.9%)
- Unknown: 356 (6.7%)
- Deaths: 96 (1.8%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 252 (4.7%)
- 11 – 20 years: 663 (12.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 916 (17.3%)
- 31 – 40 years: 777 (14.6%)
- 41 – 50 years: 756 (14.2%)
- 51 – 60 years: 767 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 581 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 313 (5.9%)
- 80+: 227 (4.3%)
- Unknown: 51 (1%)