1 additional death, 65 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. —The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed one additional death due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department says that patient is an 85-year-old woman, who died Nov. 20.

A total of 96 Madison County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.

In addition, the health department confirmed another 65 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Those new cases range in age from 4-months-old to 90-years-old.

A total of 5,303 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The health department says 22 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 3,186 (60.1%)
  • 38301: 1,509 (28.5%)
  • 38356: 81 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 56 (1.1%)
  • 38366: 103 (1.9%)
  • 38343: 49 (0.9%)
  • 38313: 118 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 38 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 17 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 57 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 9 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 12 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 5 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 59 (1.1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,387 (26.2%)
  • White: 2,135 (40.3%)
  • Asian: 17 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 115 (2.2%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 93 (1.7%)
  • Unspecified: 1,556 (29.3%)

Gender:

  • Female: 2,956 (55.7%)
  • Male: 2,302 (43.4%)
  • Unknown: 45 (0.9%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 4,198 (79.2%)
  • Not recovered: 287 (5.4%)
  • Better: 366 (6.9%)
  • Unknown: 356 (6.7%)
  • Deaths: 96 (1.8%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 252 (4.7%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 663 (12.5%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 916 (17.3%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 777 (14.6%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 756 (14.2%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 767 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 581 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 313 (5.9%)
  • 80+: 227 (4.3%)
  • Unknown: 51 (1%)
