1 additional death, 65 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. —The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed one additional death due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department says that patient is an 85-year-old woman, who died Nov. 20.

A total of 96 Madison County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.

In addition, the health department confirmed another 65 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Those new cases range in age from 4-months-old to 90-years-old.

A total of 5,303 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The health department says 22 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 3,186 (60.1%)

38301: 1,509 (28.5%)

38356: 81 (1.5%)

38391: 56 (1.1%)

38366: 103 (1.9%)

38343: 49 (0.9%)

38313: 118 (2.2%)

38392: 38 (0.7%)

38355: 17 (0.3%)

38362: 57 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 9 (0.2%)

38308: 12 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

Unknown: 59 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,387 (26.2%)

White: 2,135 (40.3%)

Asian: 17 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 115 (2.2%)

Other/Multiracial: 93 (1.7%)

Unspecified: 1,556 (29.3%)

Gender:

Female: 2,956 (55.7%)

Male: 2,302 (43.4%)

Unknown: 45 (0.9%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 4,198 (79.2%)

Not recovered: 287 (5.4%)

Better: 366 (6.9%)

Unknown: 356 (6.7%)

Deaths: 96 (1.8%)

Age: