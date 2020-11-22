340,476 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 4,266 deaths, 2,065 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 340,476 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, November 22. In addition, 4,266 people have died and 2,065 are currently hospitalized. Another 294,231 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows 25,622 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 337 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 2,715

Bedford County – 2,503

Benton County – 749

Bledsoe County – 1,140

Blount County – 5,080

Bradley County – 4,768

Campbell County – 1,465

Cannon County – 696

Carroll County – 1,628

Carter County — 2,509

Cheatham County – 1,463

Chester County – 979

Claiborne County – 750

Clay County – 524

Cocke County – 1,539

Coffee County – 2,608

Crockett County — 1,109

Cumberland County – 2,400

Davidson County – 40,436

Decatur County – 910

DeKalb County – 1,082

Dickson County – 2,644

Dyer County – 3,071

Fayette County – 2,121

Fentress County – 1,162

Franklin County – 1,896

Gibson County – 2,977

Giles County – 1,342

Grainger County – 913

Greene County – 2,818

Grundy County – 734

Hamblen County – 3,282

Hamilton County – 15,723

Hancock County – 145

Hardeman County — 2,203

Hardin County – 1,709

Hawkins County – 1,782

Haywood County — 1,591

Henderson County — 1,780

Henry County — 1,415

Hickman County – 1,094

Houston County – 568

Humphreys County – 640

Jackson County – 657

Jefferson County – 2,126

Johnson County – 1,367

Knox County – 17,413

Lake County – 1,144

Lauderdale County – 1,987

Lawrence County – 2,496

Lewis County — 704

Lincoln County – 1,444

Loudon County – 2,165

Macon County – 1,757

Madison County – 5,064

Marion County – 1,031

Marshall County – 1,631

Maury County – 5,419

McMinn County – 2,322

McNairy County — 1,372

Meigs County – 459

Monroe County – 1,970

Montgomery County – 6,144

Moore County — 365

Morgan County — 654

Obion County — 2,503

Overton County – 1,500

Perry County – 455

Pickett County — 365

Polk County – 629

Putnam County – 5,722

Rhea County – 1,555

Roane County – 2,177

Robertson County – 3,525

Rutherford County – 16,668

Scott County – 940

Sequatchie County – 489

Sevier County – 4,585

Shelby County – 45,436

Smith County – 1,369

Stewart County — 546

Sullivan County – 5,946

Sumner County – 9,016

Tipton County – 3,451

Trousdale County – 1,890

Unicoi County – 771

Union County — 686

Van Buren County – 338

Warren County – 2,265

Washington County – 5,502

Wayne County – 1,793

Weakley County — 2,059

White County – 1,664

Williamson County – 10,503

Wilson County – 6,924

Out of state – 6,687

Pending – 4,163

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 405

Asian – 2,851

Black or African-American – 50,360

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 225

Other/Multiracial – 34,019

White – 194,277

Pending – 58,339

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 217,363

Hispanic or Latino – 30,867

Pending – 92,246

Gender:

Female – 178,325

Male – 159,587

Pending – 2,564

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.