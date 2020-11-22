Local blood center is asking the community for blood donations

JACKSON, Tenn. – There is a critical need for blood in West Tennessee especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Public Relations Coordinator for Lifeline Blood Service, Cherie Parker, says hospitals need blood and not just in Tennessee.

“All over the country blood centers have struggled to get blood for the hospitals and people have been scared to do anything because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Parker.

If you are someone who is healthy and meet the qualifications to give blood it is highly recommended for you to do so to help someone who needs it.

“There is no substitute for blood. That’s another aspect of this pandemic is that healthcare has to go on, people have to be treated for different things,” said Parker.

Parker also says going into the holiday is one reason to think about why you should donate blood because it’s a safe way to keep your family healthy.

“The need for blood doesn’t take a holiday. It doesn’t take a vacation and it doesn’t stop during a pandemic so we encourage you to do so. We know some people families have been sick but it’s crucial” said Parker.