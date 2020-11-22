Local city hosts open house supporting local businesses

DRESDEN, Tenn. — A local community gathered Sunday to embrace local businesses.

The City of Dresden hosted an open house to bring awareness to local businesses and encourage the community to shop local.

There was a different themed attraction at every local business, and Santa was even available for photos.

There was also a mailbox present so children could write a letter to Santa, and hot chocolate was given to those who walked by Dresden City Hall.

“If you can, shop local first, especially this year where it has been so hard on so many businesses. We all thrive off of these businesses and our businesses thrive off of us,” said Priscilla Price, the Community Engagement Director for the City of Dresden.

The City of Dresden plans to do other fun events like this all through the holiday season.