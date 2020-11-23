344,550 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 4,301 deaths, 2,091 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 344,550 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, November 23. In addition, 4,301 people have died and 2,091 are currently hospitalized. Another 296,592 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 26,122 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 344 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 2,737

Bedford County – 2,544

Benton County – 761

Bledsoe County – 1,142

Blount County – 5,123

Bradley County – 4,832

Campbell County – 1,476

Cannon County – 707

Carroll County – 1,647

Carter County — 2,534

Cheatham County – 1,494

Chester County – 988

Claiborne County – 755

Clay County – 525

Cocke County – 1,549

Coffee County – 2,630

Crockett County — 1,110

Cumberland County – 2,423

Davidson County – 40,820

Decatur County – 915

DeKalb County – 1,089

Dickson County – 2,728

Dyer County – 3,086

Fayette County – 2,144

Fentress County – 1,171

Franklin County – 1,936

Gibson County – 3,011

Giles County – 1,356

Grainger County – 923

Greene County – 2,859

Grundy County – 742

Hamblen County – 3,315

Hamilton County – 15,861

Hancock County – 147

Hardeman County — 2,210

Hardin County – 1,718

Hawkins County – 1,814

Haywood County — 1,596

Henderson County — 1,787

Henry County — 1,446

Hickman County – 1,115

Houston County – 573

Humphreys County – 653

Jackson County – 660

Jefferson County – 2,153

Johnson County – 1,376

Knox County – 17,590

Lake County – 1,151

Lauderdale County – 2,003

Lawrence County – 2,507

Lewis County — 715

Lincoln County – 1,463

Loudon County – 2,184

Macon County – 1,764

Madison County – 5,108

Marion County – 1,039

Marshall County – 1,653

Maury County – 5,549

McMinn County – 2,343

McNairy County — 1,376

Meigs County – 461

Monroe County – 1,990

Montgomery County – 6,223

Moore County — 369

Morgan County — 672

Obion County — 2,522

Overton County – 1,505

Perry County – 460

Pickett County — 366

Polk County – 632

Putnam County – 5,743

Rhea County – 1,571

Roane County – 2,204

Robertson County – 3,573

Rutherford County – 16,907

Scott County – 958

Sequatchie County – 496

Sevier County – 4,681

Shelby County – 45,771

Smith County – 1,383

Stewart County — 554

Sullivan County — 6,093

Sumner County – 9,141

Tipton County – 3,487

Trousdale County – 1,894

Unicoi County – 785

Union County — 691

Van Buren County – 342

Warren County – 2,270

Washington County – 5,596

Wayne County – 1,808

Weakley County — 2,077

White County – 1,675

Williamson County – 10,664

Wilson County – 7,055

Out of state – 6,928

Pending – 4,377

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 409

Asian – 2,880

Black or African-American – 50,713

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 226

Other/Multiracial – 34,391

White – 196,536

Pending – 59,395

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 219,130

Hispanic or Latino – 31,030

Pending – 94,390

Gender:

Female – 180,435

Male – 161,522

Pending – 2,593

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.