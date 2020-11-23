45 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; 5,348 total in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Monday.

A total of 5,348 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those new cases range in age from 6-months-old to to 89-years-old.

There are currently 23 residents hospitalized, with four patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 3,219 (60.2%)

38301: 1,521 (28.4%)

38356: 81 (1.5%)

38391: 56 (1.1%)

38366: 104 (1.9%)

38343: 50 (0.9%)

38313: 118 (2.2%)

38392: 38 (0.7%)

38355: 17 (0.3%)

38362: 57 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 9 (0.2%)

38308: 12 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

Unknown: 57 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,399 (26.2%)

White: 2,156 (40.3%)

Asian: 17 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 116 (2.2%)

Other/Multiracial: 93 (1.7%)

Unspecified: 1,567 (29.3%)

Gender:

Female: 2,975 (55.6%)

Male: 2,331 (43.6%)

Unknown: 42 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 4,236 (79.2%)

Not recovered: 316 (5.9%)

Better: 393 (7.4%)

Unknown: 307 (5.7%)

Deaths: 96 (1.8%)

Age: