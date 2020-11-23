45 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; 5,348 total in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Monday.
A total of 5,348 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Those new cases range in age from 6-months-old to to 89-years-old.
There are currently 23 residents hospitalized, with four patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 3,219 (60.2%)
- 38301: 1,521 (28.4%)
- 38356: 81 (1.5%)
- 38391: 56 (1.1%)
- 38366: 104 (1.9%)
- 38343: 50 (0.9%)
- 38313: 118 (2.2%)
- 38392: 38 (0.7%)
- 38355: 17 (0.3%)
- 38362: 57 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 9 (0.2%)
- 38308: 12 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 57 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,399 (26.2%)
- White: 2,156 (40.3%)
- Asian: 17 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 116 (2.2%)
- Other/Multiracial: 93 (1.7%)
- Unspecified: 1,567 (29.3%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,975 (55.6%)
- Male: 2,331 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 42 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 4,236 (79.2%)
- Not recovered: 316 (5.9%)
- Better: 393 (7.4%)
- Unknown: 307 (5.7%)
- Deaths: 96 (1.8%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 258 (4.8%)
- 11 – 20 years: 671 (12.6%)
- 21 – 30 years: 927 (17.3%)
- 31 – 40 years: 783 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 762 (14.2%)
- 51 – 60 years: 768 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 585 (10.9%)
- 71 – 80 years: 316 (5.9%)
- 80+: 228 (4.3%)
- Unknown: 50 (0.9%)