ABC COLUMBIA-Columbia SC —— Local Sales Manager- WOLO TV

ABC COLUMBIA-Columbia SC

Local Sales Manager- WOLO TV

The Local Sales Manager works under the direction of the General Manager/General Sales Manager to maintain and grow existing business/relationships with our key accounts. You will also increase individual, client and company sales growth and retention in our linear TV and digital suite of client offering. You will demonstrate the ability to develop client and internal relationships while acting as a marketing asset for our clients

You will demonstrate the ability to

Organize and direct local sales department

Negotiate agency business and local direct business effectively

Maintain and develop strategy regarding rates and budgets

Build and maintain client relationships

Be the internal authority on sales and research program

Develop new business for station working with Account Executives.

Be the leader training and motivation of local sales team

Understand and interface with traffic systems & personnel to efficiently manage air time inventory

Conduct regular sales training for local sales team

Valid driver’s license and good driving record required (proof of insurance and liability coverage may be required)

Required skills are:

Basic computer software skill such as Word and Excel

Advanced oral and written communication skills

Minimum 5-6 years of television sales experience – Local Sales Manager experience preferred.

Email resume to:

Chris Bailey, VP & Gen. Mgr.

cbailey@abccolumbia.com

EOE