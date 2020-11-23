Airlines propose service to Jackson’s McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.– The Jackson-Madison County Airport Authority’s Board of Commissioners held a special meeting Monday evening. Two airlines are pitching proposals, hoping to be be the one chosen to provide commercial air service to and from the Hub City.

Cape Air and Boutique Air both presented proposals to the the Jackson-Madison County Airport Authority’s Board of Commissioners.

Both airlines are hoping to provide commercial air service from Jackson’s McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport. The airport currently has flights in and out of Jackson from Air Choice One.

Leaders with airline Cape Air, would like to make St. Louis the hub to 70 cities available for non-stop flights.

“It’s the best of both worlds. It’s a small to medium-sized hub that connects anywhere in the country and I think from our perspective a lot more user friendly,” Andrew Bonney with Cape Air says.

The airline boasts a 98 percent rate for on-time departures and delays. Airline leaders say they would use twin-engine aircraft.

“Our number one priority is safety and keeping our communities connected because travel is truly essential and were here to support everyone who needs to get where they go,” Linda Markham says.

The other airline, Boutique air, put the options of Chicago, St. Louis, Atlanta and Pensacola in their bid. Leaders with boutique air also stated safety was their number 1 priority.

“Turbine aircraft in general are known to be more reliable then piston powered aircraft, that’s a fact. If you look at hours flown versus engine failures for all types of engines, turbine aircraft is fewer moving parts and they are just more reliable,” Daniel Lose of Boutique Air says.

Last year, Forbes named Boutique Air as the fastest airline in the United States.

“We beat our block times better than any other airline in the U.S. and that’s out of 24,000-something flights over that time frame as well. We like to complete our flights we like to do it on-time,” says Tom Warren, also with Boutique Air .

The Airport Board of Commissioners will continue to hear proposals including current provider Air Choice One on November 30.