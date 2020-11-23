Airport authority hears proposals to bring new airline to McKellar-Sipes

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Airport Authority Board of Commissioners held a special meeting for proposals for a new airline on Monday.

The board heard proposals from airlines wishing to provide commercial air service from McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport.

One of the airlines, “Cape Air,” is an airline founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hyannis, Massachusetts.

During the meeting, members of the airline gave a virtual presentation of what Jackson residents can expect if they choose to fly with the airline.

“The features of Cape Air is that we have agreements with all of the legacy carriers, not just any particular one, so we would be happy to interline for Jackson with Alaska American Jetblue and United,” said Cape Air Vice President of Planning Andrew Bonney.

The board will make an announcement soon on the choice of a new airline.