Carroll Academy students receive Thanksgiving gift from local church

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Monday morning, students at Carroll Academy received a Thanksgiving gift from Huntingdon Missionary Baptist Church.

“Several years ago, I think around 2012, we took on a project with the Carroll Academy to supply clothing for them, uniforms for the students there and also to put together Thanksgiving baskets for them,” said Pastor Lynn Stapleton with Huntingdon Missionary Baptist Church.

As part of their outreach mission, they distributed over 50 meals to the students, put together by Cash Saver in Huntingdon.

“Some of them are going through difficult circumstances and it’s really terrific when people reach out to them and just try to help them in some small way,” Stapleton said. “You never really know what something like this might affect their lives in the years ahead.”

Faculty members at Carroll Academy say these meals are a blessing — especially during this time of COVID-19, when many of the students’ parents no longer have a job.

“It makes a big difference because the need is really there,” said Carroll Academy Director Randy Hatch. “There’s a greater need especially now, because business is not operating and parents are not getting maybe the paycheck they would because a lot of these people, they work in a private sector, so anything like this can really help especially over the holidays.”

All of the students at Carroll Academy are assigned from the juvenile court. Most of them come from underprivileged families, and without Huntingdon Missionary Baptist Church, they would not even have a uniform to wear to school.

“The students when they come on their first day, the uniform is already here,” Hatch said. “All we have to do is fit the size and they’re responsible for that.”

Along with donating to the students at the academy, the church also delivered meals to the Huntingdon Carl Perkins foundation.

Huntingdon Missionary Baptist Church extends a big “thank you” to Cash Saver of Huntingdon, as Pastor Stapleton says they would not be able to complete this mission without them.