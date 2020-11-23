Crockett Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired

Ali Mason

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn.–According to Capt. Roy Mosier with the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of gunfire heard in the 1600 block of Johnson Grove road just after 6, Monday evening.

Screen Shot 2020 11 23 At 9.41.56 Pm

Investigators tell us it appears there was an exchange of gunfire between two people.

However, at this time there are no reports of injuries or suspects.

Officers remained on the scene gathering evidence and information for several hours late Monday evening.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and online for more information on this developing story.

