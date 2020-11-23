Crockett Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn.–According to Capt. Roy Mosier with the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of gunfire heard in the 1600 block of Johnson Grove road just after 6, Monday evening.

Investigators tell us it appears there was an exchange of gunfire between two people.

However, at this time there are no reports of injuries or suspects.

Officers remained on the scene gathering evidence and information for several hours late Monday evening.

