Cold Front Coming on Wednesday Could Bring Strong Storms

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Monday, November 23rd

It’s been a beautiful day across West Tennessee! Temperatures are warmer than they were this time yesterday thanks to the rain having long left the area. Sunshine yielded temperatures in the middle to upper 50s this afternoon. We’ll see even warmer weather tomorrow, but with a cold front fast approaching the Mid-South from out west. Pay close attention to the forecast for the next couple of days – the first risk for severe weather in 31 days is going to present itself on Wednesday.



TONIGHT

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, but temperatures may still manage to get close to freezing by sunrise. We’ll start in the lower to middle 30s with light and variable winds through early Tuesday morning. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are! It will likely come in handy on Wednesday when showers and thunderstorms return.



Some sunshine will be available tomorrow, but we’ll see skies gradually get mostly cloudy toward the evening. Winds from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour will push temperatures into the lower and middle 60s in the afternoon. We can expect the weather to remain rain-free until late Tuesday night when, around midnight, the first rounds of rain will start to arrive in the area. There’s a marginal risk for severe weather on Wednesday across all of West Tennessee. The main risk is for damaging winds but an isolated tornado is also on the table. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com