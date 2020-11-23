Lane College to receive Peyton Manning’s donation from golf challenge

JACKSON, Tenn. — Peyton Manning, two-time Super Bowl Champion, has selected Lane College to receive his donation as part of Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change.

On Friday, November 27, a golf event will be held featuring World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley going against three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry and two-time Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning. The event will be held at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.

The event aims to spotlight diversity in sports through donations to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Lane College is “especially excited to be the HBCU that Peyton Manning has chosen to represent in the event.”

Live coverage of the event will begin at 2 p.m. Central on TNT and will feature a series of challenges to drive additional funding for HBCUs. There will be a minimum of $100,000 and up to $2,500,000 donated if a golfer is able to sink a hole-in-one.

Additionally, TNT will televise “The Match Pre-Match Show,” featuring interviews with Lane College President Dr. Logan Hampton and student representative Ntirenganyi Karamba at 1 p.m. Central.